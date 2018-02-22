Middle School Boys Basketball for Today(2/22/18) with Tournament Semifinals at three different locations:Girls Finals set for Friday and we have the matchups

*****All info coming in, from what we have been able to gather from www.arbiterlive.com….Arbiter Live.com….Girls finals should all be rolling tomorrow and these are the boys semifinal games for today/Thursday…We will try and add others in, as we find them….*****

(Put some time and research to put these together and I hope we got them near right/correct.)

We are right on the money for the boys and will have an update tomorrow and we thank Mr. Leigh Hebbard and the Guilford County Schools athletics for sending the verification word our way and here is the Boy’s Semifinals lineup for you today and be sure to get out and support your Middle Schools this afternoon, as you prepare to support your high school teams tonight in Round Two of the NCHSAA Playoffs…

*****Boys Middle School Semifinals for Today/Thursday:*****

Central 7 Conference Basketball Tournament at Northeast Guilford Middle School:

Northeast Guilford vs. Kiser 5pm

Western Guilford vs. Swann 6:30pm

Big 7 Conference Basketball Tournament at Northwest Guilford Middle School:

Northern Guilford vs. Southwest Guilford 5pm

Northwest Guilford vs. Jamestown 6:30pm

Cross County Conference Basketball Tournament at The Lincoln Academy Middle School:

Southern Guilford vs. Allen Jay Prep 5pm

Penn-Griffin vs. Hairston 6:30pm

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

*****Girls Big 7 Conference Championship Game set for Friday at Northwest Guilford Middle School:

Southeast Guilford Middle vs. Northern Guilford 5pm

SEG(16-0)

Girls Central 7 Conference Championship Game set for Friday at Northeast Guilford Middle School:

Kiser Middle vs. Eastern Guilford 5pm

Kiser(13-0)

Girls Cross County Conference Championship Game set for Friday at The Lincoln Academy:

Southern Guilford Middle vs. Allen Jay Prep 5pm

****************************************************************************************************************************************************

