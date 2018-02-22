Holland Auto Care High School Tonight Scoreboard:Round Two of the NCHSAA Playoffs Finals:Northeast Guilford girls over DH Conley in OT, 70-66, and on the Road

Let’s start laying these games out here and running them down….

Here is a listing of tonight's games and the scores to go with them…..

4-A Boys:

WEST

#11 Page 69 at #6 Northwest Guilford 4933-16 at the Half….

Page was up

#7 Ardrey Kell 71, #23 Grimsley 59

Grimsley was down 33-23 at Halftime….

#13 Matthews Butler 51, #4 East Forsyth 43

3-A Boys:

WEST

#1 Cox Mill 78, #16 Southwest Guilford 34

#2 Smith 72, #18 JM Robinson 61

EAST

#3 Eastern Guilford 89, #14 Person County(Roxboro) 60

For Eastern Guilford it was Jaylen Alston with 26 points, Montez Venable with 24 and Nic Cheeley with 12….

EG was up 52-33 at Halftime…End of 1st Quarter, EG trailed Person County, 23-22, courtesy of Danny Robinson….

#6 Northern Guilford 62, #11 Burlington Williams 57

*****Northern Guilford at Eastern Guilford on Saturday in the Sectional Finals….*****

2-A Boys:

WEST

#7 West Stokes 64, #10 High Point Andrews 45

4-A Girls

WEST

#1 Northwest Guilford 64, #17 Hopewell 29

Northwest Guilford up 44-15 at the half and Hopewell only scored 4 points in the 3rd Quarter(NWG built up a 40- point lead to start up the non-stop running clock with 3:12 left in the 3red Quarter and the game was over in no time at all, and for all intents and purposes, it was already over….For the game, it was Cayla King with 22 points for NWG with 5 three’s, Liz Kitley scored 12 for NWG and she had numerous steals in the lane and Reagan Kargo had 11 points, with nine of Kargo’s coming on three’s….Bria Gibbs and Shaena Riddles 6 points each and Lindsay Gauldin had three points, but the senior dished out 8 assists…..

*****The NWG girls are playing like they have a Target on their backs…..*****

#8 WS Reagan 52, #9 Ragsdale 41

3-A Girls:

WEST

#5 Southwest Guilford 67, #12 Dudley 58

#1 Gastonia Ashbrook 62, #16 Southeast Guilford 47

#2 Northern Guilford 55, #15 Erwin 45

EAST

#22 Northeast Guilford 70, #6 DH Conley 66 (OT)

#2 Eastern Guilford 82, #15 Harnett Central 42

2-A Girls:

EAST

#23 Currituck County 51 at #7 High Point Andrews 50

*****A definite upset of the night here….Thought Lady Red Raiders would on their way to Round Three…..*****

1-A Girls:

WEST

#11 Bishop McGuinness at #6 Union Academy

