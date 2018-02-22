High Point’s Proctor Named to Academic MBB All-District Team

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University men’s basketball sophomore Jahaad Proctor has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 Team, the organization announced Thursday (Feb. 22).

Proctor, who has a 3.79 cumulative GPA and is majoring in sales, will now be eligible for the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team, which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

Proctor is averaging 16.4 points per game this year for the Purple & White, which ranks eighth in the Big South. He also is sixth in the conference with 3.1 assists per game and is ninth in field goal percentage at 43.3 percent. Proctor has scored eight games of 20 or more points, including seven times in Big South play. He is a two-time Millis Scholar-Athlete and was named to the Big South Presidential Honor Roll.

District 3 includes Division I programs from North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.