Greensboro College To Host USA South Women’s Basketball Tournament:Northwest Guilford HS-grad Coach Randy Tuggle leads the GC Pride
++++++++++The Greensboro College Pride women’s basketball team won the USA South East Division Regular Season title and will be hosting the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament this Saturday and Sunday.++++++++++
Their semifinal game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in Hanes Gymnasium and they would love to see all of you there.
**********Schedule is as follows, plus we have ticket information:**********
Saturday 2/24/18
Semifinal #1 : No. 2- West: Piedmont College vs. No.1- East: Greensboro College 1 p.m.
Semifinal #2: No.2- East: Ferrum College vs. No. 1- West Berea College 3 p.m.
Sunday 2/25/18
Championship Game: Semifinal #1 Winner vs. Semifinal #2 Winner 2 p.m.
Ticket information:
$8 General Admission
$3 Students, Children, Senior Citizens
Children Under 6 — FREE
