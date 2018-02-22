Greensboro College To Host USA South Women’s Basketball Tournament:Northwest Guilford HS-grad Coach Randy Tuggle leads the GC Pride

++++++++++The Greensboro College Pride women’s basketball team won the USA South East Division Regular Season title and will be hosting the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament this Saturday and Sunday.++++++++++

Their semifinal game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in Hanes Gymnasium and they would love to see all of you there.

Schedule is as follows, plus we have ticket information:

Saturday 2/24/18

Semifinal #1 : No. 2- West: Piedmont College vs. No.1- East: Greensboro College 1 p.m.

Semifinal #2: No.2- East: Ferrum College vs. No. 1- West Berea College 3 p.m.

Sunday 2/25/18

Championship Game: Semifinal #1 Winner vs. Semifinal #2 Winner 2 p.m.

Ticket information:

$8 General Admission

$3 Students, Children, Senior Citizens

Children Under 6 — FREE