Game Report on Southwest Guilford-Dudley Girls Basketball:Price, Carter and Gandolfo put SWG in Round Three(NCHSAA’s) with excellent support from Nyok, Adeloye and Bryant
Southwest Guilford – 67 Dudley – 58
Cowgirls
Faith Price – 25 pts | 5 rbs | 2 asts
Lauren Carter – 19 pts | 7 rbs | 5 stls
Delaney Gandolfo – 9 pts | 3 rbs
Tiir Nyok – 8 pts | 7 rbs | 2 stls
Lauryn Adeloye – 4 pts | 7 rbs | 3 stls
Michaela Bryant – 2 pts | 2 rbs
Panthers
S. Jackson – 17 pts
L. Hunt – 12 pts
D. Monroe – 16 pts
T. Baldwin – 4 pts
K. Rhymer – 2 pts
I. Whitfield – 3 pts
M. Wooten – 4 pts
