Game Report on Smith Golden Eagles Boys Basketball:Ben L. Smith flying into 3rd Round of the NCHSAA Playoffs after win over JM Robinson and next up Kings Mountain
Smith- 72 (25-3, 13-1)
Jay M Robinson- 61
Smith- 16(1st) 19(2nd) 19(3rd) 18(4th) Jay M. Robinson- 15(1st) 13(2nd) 11(3rd) 22(4th)>
Smith scorers
Cameron Hayes-9 points
Jacob Crutchfield- 12 points
Isaiah Bigelow- 18 points
Silas Mason- 14 points
Jaylan Gainey- 2 points
Terence Burris- 6 points
Jalen Gamble- 11 points
Jay M Robinson scorers
T. Barnes- 7 points
C. Caldwell- 10 points
D. Patterson- 4 points
M. Agnew- 2 points
J. White- 7 points
D. Johnson- 14 points
I. Boothe- 17 points
Courtesy of Coach Irv
