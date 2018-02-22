Game Report on Page-Northwest Guilford Boys Basketball:No shortage of Pirates’ Elijah Short as he leads his team on to Round Three
Page: Q1-11 Q2-33 Q3-49 Final:69
Elijah Short – 22
Trent McIntyre – 10
Jahlen King – 15
Alex Angus – 7
Jamarii Thomas – 10
Terrell Davis – 5
North West: Q1-9 Q2-16 Q3-33 Final:49
Robbie Boulton – 3
Johnny Pagano – 5
Tristan Perry – 9
Brandon Thomas – 1
Thomas Smith – 3
Christian Hampton – 19
Jacob Riddles – 3
Noah Allred – 4
Cameron Holbrook – 2
Courtesy of Page Coach Matt Harder
PAGE 69, NORTHWEST GUILFORD 49
GAME NOTES:
–Northwest Guilford and Page faced off in the 2nd round of the NCHSAA State Playoffs in a matchup of 4-A Metro Conference foes. Although the Vikings were able to win two out of the previous three matchups, the fourth game between the two ended with Page securing a convincing 69-49 win.
–Christian Hampton led the Vikings with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. Tristan Perry contributed 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists for Northwest while Johnny Pagano finished with 5 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists.
–Page was led by E. Short with 22 points while J. King finished with 14 points for the Pirates.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th NORTHWEST GUILFORD 9 7 17 16 PAGE 11 22 16 20
NORTHWEST GUILFORD 13-13; 7-1
Christian Hampton 19; Tristan Perry 9; Johnny Pagano 5; Noah Allred 4; Tommy Smith 3; Robbie Boulton 3; Cameron Holbrook 2; Brandon Thomas 1
PAGE 19-9; 5-3
E. Short 22; J. King 14; T. Mc Intyre 11; J. Thomas 10; A. Angus 7; T. Davis 5
**********SPECIAL NOTE: NORTHWEST SAYS A HEARTFELT GOODBYE TO SENIORS: JACOB LEONARD, JACOB RIDDLES, AND TOMMY SMITH. THEY HAVE GIVEN THEIR ALL FOR THE PAST FOUR YEAR IN THE NORTHWEST PROGRAM AND SHOULD BE COMMENDED FOR THE GREAT STUDENT-ATHLETES THAT THEY ARE AND WHAT THEY REPRESENT. WE WISH THEM GOOD LUCK AND SUCCESS IN ALL THAT THEY ENDEAVOR INTO IN THE FUTURE.**********
Submitted by: Northwest Coaching Staff
