Game Report on Northern Guilford-Burlington Williams Boys Basketball:Pack, Herbin, Lovelace and Mitchell pace ‘Hawks as they beat BW and now head to Eastern Guilford

Northern Guilford 62, Burlington Williams 57

NG at Eastern Guilford in Round Three NCHSAA’s on Saturday, for the Sectional Final…

NGHS 19 19 16 18- 62 BWHS 10 21 15 11- 57

NGHS

Andy Pack 14

Chris Herbin 12

Adam Lovelace 11

Dakari Mitchell 10

Holden Lewis 9

Lee Maynard 4

Arbra Allen 2

BWHS

N Johnson 26

R Alston 10

H Bradsher 8

K Miles 5

R Kennedy 4

J Hilliard 4

Great HS game with great atmosphere. The two teams battled back and forth all four quarters until the Nighthawks secured the lead with approx 2 minutes remaining. The Nighthawk defense finally got the stops it needed and closed the game out.

Courtesy of NG assistant Coach Derek Hodge and Emily Ingold