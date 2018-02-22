Game Report on Northeast Guilford Girls winning over DH Conley in Overtime, on the Road tonight:Another Big Win for Rams
Northeast Guilford 70, DH Conley 66
Qtrs. 1. 2. 3. 4. OT NE. 18. 19. 10. 12. 11 DHC. 6. 18. 10. 25. 7
DHC 19-10-M Batts 32 pts, K Johnson 10 pts, H Wata 9 pts, J Wooten 9 pts, K Knight 5 pts.
NE 16-11- Asia Pearley 25 pts, Nichelle Jeffries 19 pts, Pam Mock 11 pts, Tori Briscoe 6 pts, Avery Hobbs 5 pts, Dana Briscoe 4 pts.
