Elon’s Seibring Named to CoSIDA Academic MBB All-District 3 Team

ELON, N.C. – Elon University junior forward Tyler Seibring have been named to the Capital One Academic All-District 3 Men’s Basketball Team, as announced Thursday morning, Feb. 22, by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Seibring, a 2017 CoSIDA Academic All-American, is now a two-time Academic All-District 3 selection. By virtue of being named to the first team, Seibring will be included on the national ballot for the Capital One Academic All-America Team. In addition to Seibring, Luke Maye (North Carolina), Jahaad Proctor (High Point), Paul Rowley (William & Mary), Kevin Vannatta (UNC Asheville) and Dylan Windler (Belmont) were also selected to the All-District 3 team.

This season, Seibring has earned a 2017 Preseason All-CAA First Team selection and was named the CAA Co-Player of the Week on Feb. 5. In the classroom, Seibring maintains a 3.95 GPA as an English and Economics double major and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa Academic Honor Society this year.

The Normal, Ill., native has had a fantastic junior season in maroon and gold. He is averaging a team-high 15.6 points and 6.8 rebounds. Seibring has bettered his numbers during conference play, averaging 18.6 points and 7.6 rebounds against CAA opponents. He has scored in double figures 25 times and has currently scored in double figures in 16 straight contests. Seibring has scored 20 or more points in six games already this year, is shooting 50 percent from the field and 45 percent from three.

Seibring has earned numerous awards for his work in the classroom. Last season, he was selected the 2016-17 CAA Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was a CAA All-Academic Team selection. Since coming to campus, Seibring has been a member of the President’s List every semester and a two-time CAA Commissioner’s Academic Award winner.

To be eligible for nomination, student-athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of their team’s games, be of sophomore standing athletically and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.3.

The Academic All-District™ teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada. This is the seventh year of the expanded Academic All-America® program as CoSIDA moved from recognizing a University Division (Division I) and a College Division (all non-Division I) and has doubled the number of scholar-athletes honored. The expanded teams include NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II and NCAA Division III participants, while the College Division Academic All-America® Team combines NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools. The Division II and III Academic All-America® program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures, to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2016-17 DII and DIII Academic All-America® teams program.