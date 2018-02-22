College Women’s Basketball News – Guilford Pair Named to All-ODAC Team

FOREST, Va.—Guilford College’s Lauren Ramsey (Lexington, N.C./North Davidson) and Miracle Walters (Elkin, N.C./Elkin) earned All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball recognition Thursday. Ramsey collected first-team honors and Walters received second-team laurels. Selections were made by the league’s head women’s basketball coaches.

Ramsey, a 5-9 guard, becomes the sixth women’s basketball player in Guilford history make three All-ODAC teams in her career. The Quakers’ lone senior received third-team recognition in 2016 and 2017. Ramsey stands second in the conference in field goals (147), fifth in scoring (16.1 ppg.), and sixth in field-goal percentage (48.4). She leads the league with 59 steals and is second with 98 assists. Her 1.5 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks eighth in the ODAC. Ramsey’s 7.1 rebounds per game rank ninth, while her 7.5 boards per contest in ODAC play was seventh. She’s also second in minutes per game (35.6) and seventh in field-goal percentage (80.5). Ramsey has six games this season with 20 or more points and was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week for the week ending February 18. She was named to the Daly Seven Tip-Off Classic All-Tournament Team in November.

Walters, a 5-9 sophomore forward, earned her first All-ODAC commendation after starting all 23 Guilford games. She averages 34.4 minutes per game, sixth-best in the league, and sits atop the conference with a .567 field-goal percentage. Walters is 10th in the conference with her .774 free-throw percentage and fifth with 47 steals. Walters stands second on the Quakers with 14.7 points and 2.0 steals per game.

Head coach Stephanie Flamini and the Quakers (17-6, 11-5 ODAC) concluded the regular season on a three-game winning streak and earned the fourth seed for the ODAC Tournament Quarterfinals. They take on fifth-seeded Washington and Lee University Thursday (2/23) at 3:00 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.