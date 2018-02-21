Round Two NCHSAA Playoff Games coming up on Thursday of this week(2/22/18)
Here is how Round Two of the NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs are shaping up for Thursday of this week….
4-A Boys:
WEST
Page at Northwest Guilford 7:30pm
Grimsley at Ardrey Kell
3-A Boys
WEST
Southwest Guilford at #1 Cox Mill 7pm
JM Robinson at Smith
EAST
Person County(Roxboro) at Eastern Guilford 7:30pm
Burlington Williams at Northern Guilford 7:30pm
2-A Boys
WEST
High Point Andrews at West Stokes
4-A Girls
WEST
Hopewell at Northwest Guilford 6pm
Ragsdale at WS Reagan 7pm
3-A Girls
WEST
Dudley at Southwest Guilford 7pm
Southeast Guilford at #1 Gastonia Ashbrook
Erwin at Northern Guilford 6pm
EAST
Northeast Guilford at DH Conley
Harnett Central at Eastern Guilford 6pm
2-A Girls
EAST
Currituck County at High Point Andrews 7pm
1-A Girls
WEST
Bishop McGuinness at Union Academy
