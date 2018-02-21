Round Two NCHSAA Playoff Games coming up on Thursday of this week(2/22/18)

Here is how Round Two of the NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs are shaping up for Thursday of this week….

4-A Boys:

WEST

Page at Northwest Guilford 7:30pm

Grimsley at Ardrey Kell

3-A Boys

WEST

Southwest Guilford at #1 Cox Mill 7pm

JM Robinson at Smith

EAST

Person County(Roxboro) at Eastern Guilford 7:30pm

Burlington Williams at Northern Guilford 7:30pm

2-A Boys

WEST

High Point Andrews at West Stokes

4-A Girls

WEST

Hopewell at Northwest Guilford 6pm

Ragsdale at WS Reagan 7pm

3-A Girls

WEST

Dudley at Southwest Guilford 7pm

Southeast Guilford at #1 Gastonia Ashbrook

Erwin at Northern Guilford 6pm

EAST

Northeast Guilford at DH Conley

Harnett Central at Eastern Guilford 6pm

2-A Girls

EAST

Currituck County at High Point Andrews 7pm

1-A Girls

WEST

Bishop McGuinness at Union Academy