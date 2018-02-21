Ragsdale Tiger Cheerleading Program receives High Marks in recent State Championship Competition

TIGER CHEERLEADERS CLAIM HIGH MARKS AT NCCCA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ragsdale’s Cheerleading Program earned a 2nd place finish recently at the NCCCA State Championships held at Apex Friendship High School. This very prestigious event showcased elite High School Cheerleading Programs from throughout the state of North Carolina. Our Tiger Cheerleaders were very well prepared, and incredibly impressive. Congratulations on an excellent job to Head Coach Elizabeth Penn, her staff, and our Wonderful Ragsdale Cheerleaders! Attached is a three minute video from our performance at the NCCCA Championships.

IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A TIGER!

Courtesy of Brian Herndon, Ragsdale High School Athletics Director