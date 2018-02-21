Kennedi Simmons(Southeast Guilford HS) with 49 points in Round One Playoffs wildest one we remember since James Stepp had 43 for Ragsdale boys in 2014(Six OT Game)

The Southeast Guilford girls topped Central Cabarrus 82-76 in OT last night at SEG, with Kennedi Simmons, a sophomore, scoring a career-high 49 points to lead the SEG Falcons attack in the Round One playoff win….Just a great/unreal game by Kennedi and her Falcons and it got us thinking, when is the last time anything close to this came rolling in our way in the playoffs and the one game I could remember even being anywhere near close to the huge night by Simmons was this one, which is another ‘Blast from the Past that wouldn’t Last’…

And here it is and we only had to go back a few years(2014) when Ragsdale coach Craig Shoemaker and his Tigers took a road trip to McDowell County for a NCHSAA Round One playoff contest and this one went Overtime, times/x’s 6……

James Stepp had 43 points for the Ragsdale Tigers on February 24, 2014 in a 6 Overtime 111-104 loss, by the Ragsdale boys, on the road, in Round One of the playoffs, at McDowell County…..

(Raekwon Miller, from McDowell, had 48 points in that same game, to lead his team….Six OT’s, and 48 points from Miller and 43 from James Stepp, but that still can’t top what Kennedi Simmons did for Southeast Guilford, on Tuesday night.)

Kennedi Simmons has the Center Stage to herself today in Guilford County and we congratulate her, on just a great game last night/Tuesday night….Now on to Round Two of the playoffs and on to meet #1 Gastonia Ashbrook(27-0), at Ashbrook for Simmons and SEG, on Thursday evening…

+++++Just thinking outside the box crazy, but wonder what would have been the result if SEG-Central Cabarrus would have went Six OT’s last night and if Simmons had 49 points through one Overtime session, then what about five more thrown in for good measure???…Hey you never know, you know……+++++

*****Still Wild and Crazy to look back at this game with Simmons and the SEG Falcons from lat night, at SEG….*****