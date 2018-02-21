Elon Men’s Tennis Phoenix Cruises to 6-1 Win at Campbell

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Elon University men’s tennis eased to its second straight win over an in-state opponent with a 6-1 road victory at Campbell on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 20.

Now a winner of two matches in a row, Elon enters its upcoming five-match homestand with a 5-4 record. Campbell dropped to 3-4 on the campaign with the loss.

THE RUNDOWN

Elon won its fourth straight doubles point with Felipe Sarrasague and Salvador Mijares taking a tiebreaking victory at No. 2 over Louis Monterosso and Fernando Clemente. Camilo Ponce and Taylor Foote defeated Lukas Schaefer and Ted Williams 6-4 at No. 3 to help clinch the point.

In singles, Elon took five of six singles matches on the way to the victory. The Phoenix’s top three in Sarrasague at No. 1, Mario Paccini at No. 2 and Kyle Frankel at No. 3 all won in straight sets as Sarrasague won 6-3, 6-2, Paccini won 6-4, 7-5 and Frankel 6-4, 6-3. At No. 5, Felipe Osses-Konig beat Clemente 6-3, 6-4 and Rico went the distance at No. 6 against Williams, pulling out a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 win.

NOTES

-Osses-Konig has now won a team-high six singles matches on the season. Ponce is second on the team with five wins.

-Elon has now won back-to-back matches for the first time since winning a doubleheader on opening day against North Carolina A&T and NC Wesleyan.

-This season, Elon has now won seven of nine doubles points with the only two losses at No. 1 Wake Forest and against No. 20 South Carolina.

UP NEXT

Starting a five-match homestand, Elon will host Yale on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 12 p.m. at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. During the upcoming homestand, the Phoenix will also welcome UNCW, Winthrop, Navy and VCU.

Final Results

Elon 6, Campbell 1

Singles

1. Felipe Sarrasague (ELON) def. LABIK, Ondrej (CAM) 6-3, 6-2

2. Mario Paccini (ELON) def. SCHWAB, Lorenz (CAM) 6-4, 7-5

3. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. SOLA, Gerard (CAM) 6-4, 6-3

4. SCHAEFER, Lukas (CAM) def. Camilo Ponce (ELON) 2-6, 7-5, 10-4

5. Felipe Osses-Konig (ELON) def. CLEMENTE, Fernando (CAM) 6-3, 6-4

6. Louis Rico (ELON) def. WILLIAMS, Ted (CAM) 6-4, 1-6, 7-6

Doubles

1. Mario Paccini/Neal Port (ELON) vs. SOLA, Gerard/O’NEAL, Jonathan (CAM) no result

2. Felipe Sarrasague/Salvador Mijares (ELON) def. MONTEROSSO, Louis/CLEMENTE, Fernando (CAM) 7-6

3. Camilo Ponce/Taylor Foote (ELON) def. SCHAEFER, Lukas/WILLIAMS, Ted (CAM) 6-4