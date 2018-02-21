College Softball Finals – Guilford 4-3, Methodist 0-1

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Makayla Carver had five hits and knocked in three runs in Guilford College’s softball doubleheader sweep of visiting Methodist University Wednesday.

Carver, a junior outfielder, went two-for-three with three RBI in Guilford’s 4-0 win in the opening game. Her two-run homer in the third proved all the offense Guilford needed. Carver’s RBI single scored Nataile Conrad from third in Guilford’s two-run fourth inning. Conrad tripled in Savannah Yale, who doubled one batter earlier.

Carver was three-for-three with two runs scored in the nightcap, a 3-1 Quakers’ victory. She scored Guilford’s first run on Delaney Taylor’s two-out single in the third, which tied the score at 1-1. Carver’s lead-off double in the fifth led to the go-ahead run when she came around to score on Sabrina Moreno’s two-out single.

Guilford received strong pitching performances in both contests. Senior Courtney Lackey twirled a complete-game shutout in the opener. She scattered eight hits, walked one and struck out two. Only two Monarchs reached third base. Julie Gough yielded an unearned run in the first and then held Methodist scoreless for the next six frames. The sophomore entered the game with 1.1 career innings in two appearances but earned her first college win with a six-hit, complete-game performance.

Searria Fisher had two hits in both games for the Monarchs. She took the loss in game two. Methodist left eight runners on in both contests.

Coach Dennis Shores’ club hosts Mary Baldwin College Saturday (2/24) in a nonleague doubleheader that starts at 1:00 p.m.

Guilford 4

Methodist 0

Feb 21, 2018 at Greensboro, NC

Game 1

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Methodist........... 000 000 0 - 0 8 0 (1-8) Guilford............ 002 200 X - 4 9 0 (2-1) ----------------------------------------------------------------------

Pitchers: Methodist – Brittany Jones and Sydney Kay. Guilford – Courtney Lackey and Makayla Crawford.

Win-Courtney Lackey(2-0) Loss-Brittany Jones(0-3) T-1:35 A-80

HR GC – Makayla Carver.

Weather: 74, cloudy

Game: GCS-03

Guilford 3

Methodist 1

Feb 21, 2018 at Greensboro, NC

Game 2

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Methodist........... 100 000 0 - 1 6 2 (1-9) Guilford............ 001 011 X - 3 7 2 (3-1) ----------------------------------------------------------------------

Pitchers: Methodist – Searria Fisher and Ellie Gale. Guilford – Julie Gough and Ella Coscia .

Win-Julie Gough(1-0) Loss-Searria Fisher(0-4) T-1:35 A-0

Weather: cloudy, 77

Game: GCS-04