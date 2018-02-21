College Men’s Lacrosse Final – Guilford 18, Greensboro 8

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Aswan Bland scored four goals in Guilford College’s 18-8 men’s lacrosse win at Greensboro College Wednesday afternoon. Bryce Craig and Derek Spaulding added three scores apiece in the Quakers’ highest-scoring game since 2016.

After Greensboro’s Kyle Dahlin opened the scoring with a man-up goal 3:16 into the game, Craig triggered a 6-1 Guilford run that lasted into the second quarter. Craig and Spaulding both netted two of their three scores in the outburst. Greensboro’s Davis Miller interrupted the spurt with the first of his team-high four goals before Guilford ended the half on a 4-2 run that featured two Bland tallies.

Bland’s fourth and final goal came with the man advantage and capped a 6-0 Guilford run to start the second half. Dahlin scored 22 seconds before the end of the third quarter for Greensboro, which made the score 16-5 after three periods.

Guilford’s Jack Rogers took over for starter Parker Styles in goal for the final frame. Styles made 11 stops in 45 minutes, including eighth in the third quarter. Rogers, sophomore, made two fourth-quarter saves in the longest stint of his career.

Nine different Quakers scored, including defender Will Forrestal, who also picked up six ground balls and caused three turnovers, both game highs. George Faller and Zach Berkowitz both tallied twice, and Connor Sweeney had a goal and two assists. Guilford outshot Greensboro, 56-33, and picked up 42 ground balls to the Pride’s 37.

Miller’s four goals led Greensboro’s offense. Dahlin finished with three scores and also picked up a team-best five ground balls. Patrick Bell won 15-of-20 face-offs for Greensboro and also had five pickups. Stephen Tanner went the distance in goal and made 13 saves.

Coach Tom Carmean’s Quakers entertain Southern Virginia University Saturday (2/24) at 1:00 p.m. in Guilford’s home opener.

Lacrosse Game Summary (Final)

2018 Guilford College Lacrosse

Guilford vs Greensboro (Feb 21, 2018 at Greensboro, NC)

Guilford (1-1) vs. Greensboro (0-3)

Date: Feb 21, 2018

Location: Greensboro, NC

Stadium: Pride Field

Attendance:165

Start time:3:00 PM

End time:5:05 pm

Total time:2:05

SCORE BY PERIOD 1 2 3 4 Tot ------------------------------------- Guilford............ 5 5 6 2 - 18 Greensboro.......... 1 3 1 3 - 8

Guilford SCORING: GOALS: Aswan Bland 4; Bryce Craig 3; Derek Spaulding 3; Zach Berkowitz 2; George Faller 2; Connor Sweeney 1; Charlie Kiley 1; Derek Zacatenco 1; Will Forrestal 1.

ASSISTS: Brennan Sweeney 2; Connor Sweeney 2.

Greensboro SCORING: GOALS: Davis Miller 4; Kyle Dahlin 3; Spencer Kontoulas 1.

ASSISTS: Ryan Cole 1; Justin Damian 1; Philip Gerber 1.

Guilford GROUND BALLS: Will Forrestal 6; Zach Berkowitz 4; Aswan Bland 4; Parker Styles 3; Tony Batchler 2; Matt Bowen 2; Rhen Bumgardner 2; Bryce Craig 2; Joe Eggleston 2; Michael Hickner 2; Jack Rogers 2; Brennan Sweeney 2; Connor Sweeney 2; Devon Winbush 2; Michael Aust 1; Sebastian Camelo 1; George Faller 1; Cam Roberts 1; Derek Zacatenco 1.

Greensboro GROUND BALLS: Patrick Bell 5; Kyle Dahlin 5; Justin Matthews 4; Austin Bane 3; Aiden Karmazinkski 3; Spencer Kontoulas 3; Victor Mehrtens 3; Stephen Tanner 3; Griffin Ballard 1; Tommy Barrett 1; Ryan Cole 1; Philip Gerber 1; Andrew Klementz 1; Davis Miller 1; Matt Phifer 1; Joseph Stump 1.

Guilford TURNOVERS CAUSED: Rhen Bumgardner 3; Will Forrestal 3; Aswan Bland 2; Zach Berkowitz 1; Matt Bowen 1; George Faller 1; Team 1.

Greensboro TURNOVERS CAUSED: Aiden Karmazinkski 3; Austin Bane 1.

SHOTS – Guilford 56; Greensboro 33.

SHOTS ON GOAL – Guilford 31; Greensboro 21.

PENALTIES – Guilford 7/5:00; Greensboro 5/3:30.

MAN-UP OPPORTUNITIES – Guilford 2-5; Greensboro 1-7.

TURNOVERS – Guilford 11; Greensboro 19.

FACEOFFS – Guilford 12-30; Greensboro 18-30.

CLEARS – Guilford 13-16; Greensboro 10-19.

GOALIES – GC: Jack Rogers (15:00 minutes, 5 shots-2 saves, 3 GA) , Parker Styles 1-1 (45:00, 16-11, 5); GBRO: Stephen Tanner 0-3 (60:00, 31-13, 18).

