Saint Pius X Middle School Girls go (33-1) in 2018 and take their 6th Consecutive Shamrock Tournament Title

*****Shelton’s Shamrocks/Comets are growing up fast and here is a look back at this year’s team*****

Congratulations to the Saint Pius X Varsity Girls Basketball Team on their Shamrock Tournament Championship this weekend in Charlotte, NC. The tournament hosts 32 girls teams throughout the states of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. The girls won five games to win the tournament defeating St. Jude (Georgia), St. Thomas More (Chapel Hill), St. Leo’s (Winston Salem, NC), St. Thomas More (Georgia) and Holy Trinity 8th (Charlotte, NC). The girls won the championship game with a gutsy performance over a very talented Holy Trinity team by four points in overtime. Charley Chappell went 4-4 from the foul line in OT to seal the win. Anna Schmedes lead the way with 16 points. This was the school’s 6th consecutive Shamrock Championship!

Saint Pius X finished the season 33-1!

*****Shamrock All Tournament Team*****

Charley Chappell (7th Grade)

Kate Reed (8th Grade)

*****Shamrock Tournament MVP*****

Anna Schmedes (8th Grade)

Saint Pius X Varsity Girls Basketball Team was made up of six 8th graders and seven 7th graders. Each girl contributed along the way to earn the championship. Congratulations to the entire team on a job well done and a fantastic season!

Anna Schmedes

MaryAnn Edmonds

Lyndsey Gamble

Kaitlyn Bliss

Alison Wahlberg

Kate Reed

Charley Chappell

Tate Chappell

Sophia Hernandez

Eliza Ofsanko

Emma Soucy

Reagan Sumner

Gabby Wass