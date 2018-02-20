Round One of the NCHSAA Playoffs gets rolling tonight(2/20/18):Take note, SEG girls will tip at Six o’clock

*****With Doubleheaders, Girls at 6 and Boys at 7:30pm…Single games go off at 7pm…*****

+++++If you have other teams you would like to see listed here for today/tonight, send them our way…..+++++

4-A West Boys

#22 High Point Central (12-13-0) at #11 Page (17-9-0) 7:30pm

#23 Grimsley (11-14-0) at #10 R.J. Reynolds (18-8-0) 7pm

#6 Northwest Guilford (13-12-0), Bye

3-A West Boys

#17 North Forsyth (14-12-0) at #16 Southwest Guilford (19-7-0) 7:30pm

#20 Southern Guilford (17-9-0) at #13 Gastonia Huss (17-8-0) 7pm

#31 West Caldwell (11-15-0) at #2 Ben L. Smith (23-3-0) 7pm

#29 McMichael(10-15) at #4 Jesse Carson(23-2) 7:30pm

3-A East Boys

#30 Wilson Fike (11-13-0) at #3 Eastern Guilford (23-2-0) 7:30pm

#27 Havelock (12-11-0) at #6 Northern Guilford (21-5-0) 7:30pm

2-A West Boys

#23 Hibriten (17-7-0) at #10 T. W. Andrews (9-13-0) 7:30pm

1-A West Boys

#17 Bishop McGuinness (18-8-0) at #16 Mount Airy (16-8-0) 7:00pm

4-A West Girls

#24 Rocky River (10-14-0) at #9 Ragsdale (21-5-0) 7pm

#20 High Point Central (12-13-0) at #13 Phillip O. Berry (18-6-0) 7pm

#18 Matthews Butler (17-9-0) at #15 Page (13-12-0) 6pm

#1 Northwest Guilford (24-2-0), Bye

3-A West Girls

#17 Central Cabarrus (16-10-0) at #16 Southeast Guilford (17-9-0) 6pm

#28 Ben L. Smith (12-12-0) at #5 Southwest Guilford (19-7-0) 6pm

#21 Charlotte Catholic (16-11-0) at #12 Dudley (19-7-0) 7pm

#31 Sun Valley (11-15-0) at #2 Northern Guilford (22-4-0) 6pm

3-A East Girls

#22 Northeast Guilford (14-11-0) at #11 Terry Sanford (18-4-0) 6pm

#31 West Johnston (11-15-0) at #2 Eastern Guilford (22-3-0) 6pm

2-A East Girls

#26 North Lenoir (10-14-0) at #7 T. W. Andrews (18-6-0) 6pm

1-A West Girls

#22 Community School of Davidson (14-12-0) at #11 Bishop McGuinness (15-11-0) 7pm