Ragsdale Tigers’ Wrestling Powerhouse Finishes 3rd in the State/Williams Crowned State Champion

RAGSDALE WRESTLERS FINISH 3RD IN THE STATE/WILLIAMS CROWNED STATE CHAMPION

Courtesy of Brian Herndon, Ragsdale High School Athletic Director

After completing the Team Dual season with an incredible 41 – 1 record, Ragsdale’s Tigers headed to the Greensboro Coliseum for last weekend’s NCHSAA State Individual Wrestling Championships. The Tigers had an amazingly impressive eight Wrestlers qualify for the State Championships. As the weekend came to a close, Tiger Nation can be extremely proud: our Ragsdale Wrestlers finished # 3 in the State. The event was highlighted by Ragsdale Senior Brandon Williams claiming the crown as the State Champion in the Heavyweight Division! All eight of our Wrestlers represented the Diamond R in a first class manner. Below are the names of our eight Wrestlers who made it to the State Championships. Also, attached is a photo of State Champion, Brandon Williams, as well as our young men who represented our community so well. The efforts of these young men, along with Head Coach Lewis Walker and his staff, make me wake up every morning proud to be a RAGSDALE TIGER!

Brandon Williams 1st

Cameron Blizard 3rd

Ahmad Smith 4th

Isaac Tahirkheli 5th

Ray Nesbit 5th

Also making it to State Championships:

Nigel Freeman

Tommy Nguyen

Devante Lambert

IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A TIGER!