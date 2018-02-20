Ragsdale Tigers’ Wrestling Powerhouse Finishes 3rd in the State/Williams Crowned State Champion
Courtesy of Brian Herndon, Ragsdale High School Athletic Director
After completing the Team Dual season with an incredible 41 – 1 record, Ragsdale’s Tigers headed to the Greensboro Coliseum for last weekend’s NCHSAA State Individual Wrestling Championships. The Tigers had an amazingly impressive eight Wrestlers qualify for the State Championships. As the weekend came to a close, Tiger Nation can be extremely proud: our Ragsdale Wrestlers finished # 3 in the State. The event was highlighted by Ragsdale Senior Brandon Williams claiming the crown as the State Champion in the Heavyweight Division! All eight of our Wrestlers represented the Diamond R in a first class manner. Below are the names of our eight Wrestlers who made it to the State Championships. Also, attached is a photo of State Champion, Brandon Williams, as well as our young men who represented our community so well. The efforts of these young men, along with Head Coach Lewis Walker and his staff, make me wake up every morning proud to be a RAGSDALE TIGER!
Brandon Williams 1st
Cameron Blizard 3rd
Ahmad Smith 4th
Isaac Tahirkheli 5th
Ray Nesbit 5th
Also making it to State Championships:
Nigel Freeman
Tommy Nguyen
Devante Lambert
IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A TIGER!
