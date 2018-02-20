Holland Auto Care High School Basketball Scoreboard for Tonight(2/20/18):Scott Holland and Grayson Holland on the call with Page boys winning and now at Northwest Guilford on Thursday night(EG boys and girls, Smith boys, Grimsley boys, NEG girls. SWG girls and more with wins so far)/Kennedi Simmons with 49 points tonight in Southeast Guilford girls win!!!!!

*****WOW, WOW, WOW, WOW, WOW, WOW, WOW!!!!!!! Kennedi Simmons with 49 points tonight/Tuesday night for the Southeast Guilford girls in a Round One win over Central Cabarrus!!!!! WOW…..*****

+++++This is what you call Wild and Crazy Man, Crazy!!!!!+++++

Scott Holland and Grayson Holland from Holland Auto Care on Battleground Avenue had laid it out here for you and they might have a U-Haul with your name on it, if you need one of those too…..Here we go and all of the scores are on the way in here tonight…..

We have the Page Pirates boys over High Point Central and now Page goes out to Northwest Guilford on Thursday night and Page just defeated NWG in the Metro 4-A Final over at Ragsdale this past Friday night….Tonight, at Page, HP Central made a run late and cut the Pirates lead to just two points, before Page hit the free throw line and Paris Wright, Jamarii Thomas and others delivering “made free throws”, they put the game and the “W” in the books…Coach Lee Reavis from Northwest Guilford was there and he will be getting his Vikings ready tomorrow for Page on Thursday. but you they really starting preparing at 10:15 last Friday night…..

We had both the Eastern Guilford boys and girls winning at home and they both will be home again on Thursday night…The Grimlsey boys pulled off an upset on the road at RJ Reynolds tonight, and we are hearing it was the Grimsley Whirlies 68, JR 64(Lost of dunks by the GHS Whirlies, according to driver and Grimsley-grad Robert Stutts)….Smith rolled tonight, 92-50, the Northeast Guilford girls got a huge Round One road win, slipping past Terry Sanford, 60-58, at FTS/Fayetteville Terry Sanford….Jaylen Alston with 25 points, Montez Venable with 17 and Dominique Graves with 11 points for the Eastern Guilford Wildcats boy’s team….

We know of one casualty so far and that was the Page girls falling at home to Matthews Butler, 53-44….I spoke to Heard sisters after the game and they said Go Pirates! and Go Comets! and time to get ready to go to college….Page coach Ed Johnson said it was time to start getting his students and especially the seniors, ready for the AP History exams….

More scores and details on the way and remember NWG boys and girls both home on Thursday and the NWG boys will be facing the Page Pirates, plus the Smith boys are home, the EG boys and girls will be at home and we have more coming up in just a few…..

+++++I was at the Page games, but otherwise I am going with what people have been texting me tonight….+++++

Working that Holland Auto Care Round One of the Playoffs Scoreboard with Scott and Grayson Holland driving in a U-Haul vehicle….

Page boys 67, High Point Central 59

Matthews Butler girls 53, Page 44

Smith boys 92, West Caldwell 5o

Southwest Guilford girls 71, Ben L. Smith 56

Southwest Guilford boys 85, North Forsyth 74

Grimsley 68, WS RReynolds 64

Northeast Guilford girls 60, Terry Sanford 58

Southeast Guilford girls 82, Central Cabarrus 76 (OT)

Eastern Guilford girls 64, West Johnston 21

Eastern Guilford boys 82, Wilson Fike 45

Northern Guilford boys 74, Havelock 68

Northern Guilford girls 65, Sun Valley 41

Elissa Cunane 16 points, Jayla Harris 15 points, Kassie Robakiewicz 10 points, Janelle Henderson 10 points…Elissa Cunane with 13 rebounds…..

Ragsdale girls 57, Rocky River 32

Dudley girls 49, Charlotte Catholic 31

Gastonia Huss boys 58, Southern Guilford 52

High Point Andrews girls 69, North Lenoir 35

High Point Andrews boys 49, Hibriten 44

Berry Academy girls 59, High Point Central 49

Bishop McGuinness girls 71, Community School of Davidson 41

Mount Airy boys 54, Bishop McGuinness 51

Hendersonville boys 69, North Davidson 63