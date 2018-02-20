Game Report on Southeast Guilford-Central Cabarrus Girls Basketball:Kennedi Simmons’ 49 points leads SEG Falcons to Overtime Victory(49 points for Southeast’ Simmons, WOW!!!)

Posted by Press Release on February 20, 2018 at 10:45 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

1st Round State Playoffs

Southeast Guilford 82, Central Cabarrus 76…(Overtime)

Southeast-           17   10  18  21  OT 16
Central Cabarrus-     8   17  21  19  OT 10

Southeast-*****Kennedi Simmons 49,***** Kristen Roberts 8, Ayanna Griggs 4, Ajalee Blue 8, Jada Graham 3, Marquita Parker 10.

Central-Faith H. 4, Jael Miller 5, Sophie 6, Pinky 3, Nevaeh Brown 30, Maranda 9, Aniyah Tate 19.

Courtesy of Southeast Guilford coach Rachel Clark

