Game Report on Southeast Guilford-Central Cabarrus Girls Basketball:Kennedi Simmons’ 49 points leads SEG Falcons to Overtime Victory(49 points for Southeast’ Simmons, WOW!!!)
1st Round State Playoffs
Southeast Guilford 82, Central Cabarrus 76…(Overtime)
Southeast- 17 10 18 21 OT 16 Central Cabarrus- 8 17 21 19 OT 10
Southeast-*****Kennedi Simmons 49,***** Kristen Roberts 8, Ayanna Griggs 4, Ajalee Blue 8, Jada Graham 3, Marquita Parker 10.
Central-Faith H. 4, Jael Miller 5, Sophie 6, Pinky 3, Nevaeh Brown 30, Maranda 9, Aniyah Tate 19.
Courtesy of Southeast Guilford coach Rachel Clark
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.