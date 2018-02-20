Game Report on Smith-West Caldwell Boys Basketball:Big Night for Ben L. Smith, as their 5th man on the scoring totes had 9 points(Puryear), Bigelow, Hayes, Gamble and Mason in the Top Four, as Eagles hit for 92 points/Win #100 for Coach Derrick Partee
Boys Basketball
*****Smith head coach Derrick Partee with win #100 tonight…..*****
Smith- 92 (24-3, 13-1), West Caldwell-50
Smith- 27(1st) 25(2nd) 17(3rd) 23(4th) West Caldwell- 12(1st) 11(2nd) 15(3rd) 12(4th)
Smith scorers
Cameron Hayes-14 points
Jordan WIlliams- 8 points
Jacob Crutchfield- 5 points
Isaiah Bigelow- 15 points
Silas Mason- 10 points
Jaylan Gainey- 8 points
Terence Burris- 5 points
Malik Puryear- 9 points
Jalen Gamble- 12 points
J. Gaddy- 1 Point
N. Witherspoon- 5 point
West Caldwell scorers
K. Carver- 3 point
T. Hall- 24 points
A. Isabell- 2 points
T. Dula-6 points
H. Triplett- 4 points
K. Dula-11 points
Courtesy of Smith assistant coach Irv
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.