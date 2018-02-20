Game Report on Northern Guilford-Havelock Boys Basketball:Andy Pack(21), Holden Lewis(20) and Dakari Mitchell(12) help put Nighthawks over the top Tonight and on to Round Two of the Playoffs

Northern 74 V. Havelock 68 

Northern: 21 31 51 74 
Havelock: 12 30 47 68

Northern
A Pack 21
H Lewis 20
D Mitchell 12
L Maynard 6
K Hodge 4
A Lovelace 4
C Herbin 4

Havelock
W Spotsville 19
A Harris 18
K Barrett 13
K Hammond 6
J Reid 6
K Knight 4
J Hatton 2

Game Report Courtesy of NG assistant Coach Derek Hodge and Emily Ingold

