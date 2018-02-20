Game Report on Northeast Guilford-Terry Sanford Girls Basketball:Rams win big-time game in OT on the road with Pearley, Briscoe, Jeffries and Mock sending shock through the Round One Bracket Busters/adjusters
Northeast Guilford 60, Terry Sanford 58….(Overtime)
Score by Qtrs 1 2 3 4 OT NE 12 8 14 16 10 TS 10 7 9 24 8
Terry Sanford 18-5-Lindsey Bell 27pts, Nyla Cooper 11 pts, Imani Elliot 12 pts, Zahkaria Mcnatt 4 pts, Talia Parrous 4 pts.
Northeast 15-11- Asia Pearley 23 pts, Nichelle Jeffries 16 pts, Tori Briscoe 9 pts, Pam Mock 8 pts, Mary Ann Watkins 2 pts, Dana Briscoe 2 pts.
Tori Briscoe makes the winning shot with 5.3 seconds to go in the game.
Asia Pearley 19 pts combined in 3rd, 4th qtrs and overtime.
Courtesy of NEG Rams’ coach Daryl Steele
