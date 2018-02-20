Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-Mt. Airy Boys Basketball:Bishop Boys fall to Bears by three in Round One Playoffs/Moon with 23 and Cappuccio with 13 pace Villains

Mt. Airy Senior High School

Bishop- 14 11 14 12: 51 MA- 12 17 14 11: 54

After pulling a tough draw in the first round of the NCHSAA-1A state playoffs the Bishop McGuinness Villains awesome season came to a close. Mt. Airy fought back and forth with the Villains all night but were able to move on to face Winston-Salem Prep in the 2nd round. Williams College commit and senior co-captain Ryan Moon played one of his best games of the season in his final career game giving Bishop 22 huge points. Senior sharp shooter and co-captain CJ Cappuccio hit big shots in the 4th and added 13 points. The Villains will graduate six seniors: Brad Standen, Drew Desalvo, Jake Babcock, Mark Palmisano, CJ Cappuccio and Ryan Moon.

Bishop-

Ryan Moon- 22

CJ Cappuccio- 13

Andrew Budzinski- 8

Jake Babcock- 4

Phil McDonough- 2

Neil Ingle- 2

MA-

Caleb Arrington- 17

Donovan Greene- 13

Ryan Graham- 11

Greg Greene- 4

Alex Hall- 3

Andrew Corn- 2

Zach Hall- 2

Bishop- 18-9

MA- 17-8