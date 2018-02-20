Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-Mt. Airy Boys Basketball:Bishop Boys fall to Bears by three in Round One Playoffs/Moon with 23 and Cappuccio with 13 pace Villains
Mt. Airy Senior High School
Bishop- 14 11 14 12: 51 MA- 12 17 14 11: 54
After pulling a tough draw in the first round of the NCHSAA-1A state playoffs the Bishop McGuinness Villains awesome season came to a close. Mt. Airy fought back and forth with the Villains all night but were able to move on to face Winston-Salem Prep in the 2nd round. Williams College commit and senior co-captain Ryan Moon played one of his best games of the season in his final career game giving Bishop 22 huge points. Senior sharp shooter and co-captain CJ Cappuccio hit big shots in the 4th and added 13 points. The Villains will graduate six seniors: Brad Standen, Drew Desalvo, Jake Babcock, Mark Palmisano, CJ Cappuccio and Ryan Moon.
Bishop-
Ryan Moon- 22
CJ Cappuccio- 13
Andrew Budzinski- 8
Jake Babcock- 4
Phil McDonough- 2
Neil Ingle- 2
MA-
Caleb Arrington- 17
Donovan Greene- 13
Ryan Graham- 11
Greg Greene- 4
Alex Hall- 3
Andrew Corn- 2
Zach Hall- 2
Bishop- 18-9
MA- 17-8
