Southeast Guilford HS Athletics for this week 2/19-2/14/18:Girl’s Basketball Playoffs on Tuesday/Baseball and Softball Scrimmages on Saturday
02/20/18 Tuesday Basketball V Women’s H 6:00 PM TBA 1st Round State Playoff’s vs Central Cabarrus SE Gymnasium
02/22/18 Thursday Basketball V Women’s A TBA TBA 2nd Round of the State Playoffs
02/22/18 Thursday Soccer V Women’s A 6:00 PM Grimsley S 4:00
02/24/18 Saturday Softball V Women’s H 9:00 AM TBA SE Scrimmage S SE Softball Field
02/24/18 Saturday Baseball V Men’s H 1:00 PM Wheatmore High School Falcon Scrimmage S SE Baseball Field
*****Congratulation to our Falcon wrestlers:Josh Wilson and Carson Smith, State Champs and Brooks Hunt, State Runner up and the team finished in 2nd Place as State runner Up’s. Great job.*****
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.