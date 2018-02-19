Page High School in NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs
*****Page will host two 1st Round basketball games at home on Tuesday February 20th in Morris Gym.*****
6:00 PM girls vs. Matthews Butler
7:30 PM boys vs. High Point Central
*****Page will host two 1st Round basketball games at home on Tuesday February 20th in Morris Gym.*****
6:00 PM girls vs. Matthews Butler
7:30 PM boys vs. High Point Central
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.