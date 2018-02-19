Page High School in NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs

Posted by Press Release on February 19, 2018 at 11:29 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

*****Page will host two 1st Round basketball games at home on Tuesday February 20th in Morris Gym.*****

6:00 PM girls vs. Matthews Butler
7:30 PM boys vs. High Point Central

