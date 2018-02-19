‘Monday in the Middle’:Middle School Basketball Tournaments get going today with Girls on Monday and Boys on Tuesday(NG girls at Kernodle today)/Penn-Griffin girls get win over Ferndale

+++++Action from Monday Afternoon:Damani Whitehead scored 31 points for the Penn Griffin girls, in their 45-12 playoff win over Ferndale Middle…..+++++

Middle School Basketball

…Girls start Today and Boys begin tournament play on Tuesday/tomorrow….

2018 Conference Tournament Big 7 Conference

Feb. 19-23, 2018 GIRLS BRACKET

TODAY

First Round at Higher Seed Higher Seed = Home Team

Semifinals and Finals at Northwest Middle

Monday February 19:#1 Southeast Guilford(12-0) BYE

#5 Jamestown(5-7) at #4 Southwest Guilford(6-6) 5pm

#3 Northern Guilford(8-4) at #6 Kernodle(1-11) 5pm

#7 Mendenhall(1-11) at Northwest Guilford(9-3) 5pm

First Round at Higher Seed Higher Seed = Home Team

Semifinals and Finals at Northwest Middle

Tuesday February 20:#1 Northern Guilford(10-2) BYE

#5 Kernodle(5-7) at #4 Southwest Guilford(7-5) 5pm

#6 Southeast Guilford(3-9) at Jamestown(8-4) 5pm

#7 Mendenhall(0-12) at #3 Northwest Guilford(9-3) 5pm