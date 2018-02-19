‘Monday in the Middle’:Middle School Basketball Tournaments get going today with Girls on Monday and Boys on Tuesday(NG girls at Kernodle today)/Penn-Griffin girls get win over Ferndale
+++++Action from Monday Afternoon:Damani Whitehead scored 31 points for the Penn Griffin girls, in their 45-12 playoff win over Ferndale Middle…..+++++
*****Middle School Basketball*****
…Girls start Today and Boys begin tournament play on Tuesday/tomorrow….
2018 Conference Tournament Big 7 Conference
Feb. 19-23, 2018 GIRLS BRACKET
*****TODAY*****
First Round at Higher Seed Higher Seed = Home Team
Semifinals and Finals at Northwest Middle
GIRLS BRACKET
Monday February 19:#1 Southeast Guilford(12-0) BYE
#5 Jamestown(5-7) at #4 Southwest Guilford(6-6) 5pm
#3 Northern Guilford(8-4) at #6 Kernodle(1-11) 5pm
#7 Mendenhall(1-11) at Northwest Guilford(9-3) 5pm
2018 Conference Tournament Big 7 Conference
Feb. 19-23, 2018 BOYS BRACKET
First Round at Higher Seed Higher Seed = Home Team
Semifinals and Finals at Northwest Middle
BOYS BRACKET
Tuesday February 20:#1 Northern Guilford(10-2) BYE
#5 Kernodle(5-7) at #4 Southwest Guilford(7-5) 5pm
#6 Southeast Guilford(3-9) at Jamestown(8-4) 5pm
#7 Mendenhall(0-12) at #3 Northwest Guilford(9-3) 5pm
