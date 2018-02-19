Looking back at High School Basketball Scores, Notes and Numbers from this past weekend:WES, GDS, HPCA, Smith, SWG, EG, NWG, State Champion Predictions and more

from Saturday in the NCISAA State Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals:

Christ School boys 82, High Point Christian Academy 52

Wesleyan Christian Academy boys 83, Charlotte Christian 53

Semifinals this Friday February 23:#1 Wesleyan(26-5) vs. #4 Providence Day(25-9) 3:30pm at Forsyth Country Day School, in Lewisville……

Semifinals this Friday February 23:#2 Greensboro Day School(25-7) vs. #3 Christ School(22-12) 6:30pm at Forsyth Country Day School, in Lewisville……

*****NCISAA Quarterfinals from Saturday:*****

Wesleyan Christian Academy girls 52, Hickory Grove Christian 23

Semifinals this Friday February 23:Wesleyan(25-5) vs. Charlotte Latin(20-7) 2pm at Forsyth Country Day School, in Lewisville……

HSXtra from News and Record:One-on-One Spencer Turkin with Lindsay Gauldin(Northwest Guilford High School)

News and Record with Southwest Guilford girls win over Mount Tabor, CLICK HERE.

Eastern Guilford girls defeat the Southern Alamance Patriots in the Tournament Finals from the Burlington Times-News,

Burlington Williams boys over the Eastern Guilford Wildcats from the Burlington Times-News,

NCHSAA Champion Predictions from C. Bryan Hanks with the Kinston Press and other down East outlets:(You see anything that might be missing???)

My predictions for girls’ state championships:

4A: Southeast Raleigh over Charlotte Mallard Creek

3A: Gastonia Ashbrook over Havelock

2A: Burnsville Mountain Heritage over Kinston

1A: Pamlico over Mount Airy

My predictions for boys’ state championships:

4A: Garner over North Mecklenburg

3A: Concord Cox Mill over Jacksonville Northside

2A: Kinston over Burnsville Mountain Heritage

1A: Winston-Salem Prep over Rocky Mount Prep