Greensboro College Baseball Splits Home Series Against Washington & Lee

Baseball Splits Home Series Against Washington & Lee

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College baseball team split their opening home series Sunday against the regaining ODAC Regular Season Champions from Washington & Lee University.

The Pride suffered a 10-5 setback in Game 1 before rebounding for a dominating 12-1 victory in Game 2.

“Game one was a little disappointing as we did not throw enough strikes and Washington & Lee did a great job of taking advantage of our mistakes,” Head Coach Frank Maldonado said. “Offensively we left too many guys on base. We need to do a better job of cashing in on those opportunities.

“The guys were then able to respond very well in Game 2 as our pitchers attacked their hitters and we had timely hits to compliment that.”

Game 1

The Generals took an 8-0 lead into the bottom half of the fifth inning where the Pride scored all five of their runs.

Greensboro loaded the bases to start the inning as Daniel Efird tallied a leadoff single, while Tyler Price and Hunter Curtis reached safely after being hit by a pitch.

After Greensboro loaded the bases, W&L’s pitcher threw three wild pitches that allowed all three Pride runners to advance home.

Later in the inning, Scotty McGuire scored on a Jimmy Short bases loaded walk before Derek Jaar tallied the Pride’s final RBI on a sacrifice fly to left field.

Despite pulling to within three runs, the Generals were able to score the game’s final two runs to secure the victory.

Hunter Curtis, McGuire and Blake Carroll each had a team-high two hits. Piero Amador was credited with the loss despite striking out five batters over 3 2/3 innings.

Game 2

Greensboro wasted no time jumping out to a two-run lead after they got a bases loaded walk from Tyler Fuller in the first inning and a bases loaded hit by pitch in the second inning.

The Generals then got one run back in the third inning before the Pride got two runs in the third inning to push their advantage to 4-2.

Following the two run third inning, Greensboro extended their advantage to 6-1 in the fourth inning after Price and Carroll hit back-to-back RBI singles, scoring Curtis and Price.

Over the final four innings at the plate, Blake Glass recorded a two RBI single, while Lincoln Hewett tallied two RBIs of his own with a double in the fifth and a single in the eighth.

Will Hicks was dominant for the Pride on the mound. Hicks tallied six strikeouts over six innings, while only giving up one run on four hits. Tyler Garam picked up the rare three-inning save, striking out five batters.

The Pride will return to action at 4 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Falcons of Pfeiffer University. For more information on Greensboro College baseball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.