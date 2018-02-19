Eastern Guilford HS Athletics for the Week of 2/19-2/24/17:Basketball Playoffs Boys and Girls Home Tuesday/Baseball and Softball Scrimmage on Saturday
02/19/18 Monday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS
02/20/18 Tuesday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS
02/20/18 Tuesday Basketball V Girls H 6:00 PM West Johnston High School State Playoffs- 1st Round EGHS Gymnasium
02/20/18 Tuesday Basketball V Boys H 7:30 PM Fike High School State Playoffs- 1st Round EGHS Gymnasium
02/21/18 Wednesday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS
02/22/18 Thursday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS
02/22/18 Thursday Basketball V Boys H TBA OPEN DATE State Playoffs- 2nd Round EGHS Gymnasium TBA
02/22/18 Thursday Basketball V Girls H TBA OPEN DATE State Playoffs- 2nd Round EGHS Gymnasium TBA
02/22/18 Thursday Softball V Girls H 5:00 PM Grimsley High School S EG Softball Field…ppd Fence is not ready…
02/23/18 Friday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS
02/24/18 Saturday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS
02/24/18 Saturday Basketball V Boys H TBA OPEN DATE State Playoffs- 3rd Round EGHS Gymnasium TBA
02/24/18 Saturday Basketball V Girls H TBA OPEN DATE State Playoffs- 3rd Round EGHS Gymnasium TBA
02/24/18 Saturday Softball V Girls A 9:00 AM Multi-Team Scrimmage hosted by Southeast Guilford
02/24/18 Saturday Baseball V Boys H 10:00 AM Western Guilford High School Scrimmage vs. Western Guilford S EG Baseball Field
02/24/18 Saturday Baseball JV Boys H 10:00 AM Western Guilford High School Scrimmage vs. Western Guilford S EG Baseball Field
Notes for the basketball state playoff games-
· Women’s start time- 6:00 pm
· Men’s start time- 7:30 pm
· Tickets will be $7.00
· NCHSAA approved passes only!
· Please remember, local passes, conference passes, EGHS season passes, etc can’t be accepted
Softball scrimmage scheduled for Thursday-
· The scrimmage will not be at EG- once finalized an update will be sent. This is due to the outfield fence construction isn’t complete.
