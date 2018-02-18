Thirty Former Post 87 HiToms Kick Off Seasons in College Baseball:Names you might remember are Evan Edwards(Southern Guilford HS), Kip Brandenburg(Southern Guilford HS, Taylor Sugg(Southern Guilford HS), and Trevor Gay(High Point Central HS)

Thirty Former Post 87 HiToms Kick Off Seasons in College Baseball

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C.— Thirty former members of the High-Point Thomasville Post 87 HiTom American Legion team will take the field for collegiate baseball teams across the area as the 2018 season begins this weekend.

Four of those players—Evan Edwards, Kip Brandenburg, Taylor Sugg, and Trevor Gay—will compete on ACC rosters. Edwards will debut with the NC State Wolfpack after transferring from junior college at South Carolina-Lancaster. Brandenburg, Sugg, and Gay will suit up for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The remaining 26 players will play on teams across North Carolina, Virginia, and South Carolina. North Carolina A&T will roster three of those players, while UNC-Wilmington, UNC-Greensboro, and Winston-Salem State will feature two Post 87 alumni each.

Edwards paced the HiToms in the Coastal Plain League at the plate last season and was named the 2017 CPL Hitter of the Year after batting .355 in 47 games. He also finished tied for second in the league with 13 home runs, drove in 32 runs, and made just two errors in the field.

Brandenburg suits up for the first time with the Tar Heels after playing for a year at Spartanburg Methodist College in South Carolina. He appeared in 51 games for the CPL HiToms last season and batted .269, hit six home runs, and recorded 31 RBIs.

Sugg enters his junior year with North Carolina after appearing in 17 games and making three starts with the Tar Heels last season, including a start in the NCAA Regionals. He posted a 1.95 ERA in 27.2 innings pitched and struck out 18 batters.

?

Gay will play his sophomore season with North Carolina after making 16 relief appearances as a freshman. He finished the year with a 3.65 ERA and fanned 14 batters in 12.1 innings pitched.

Edwards, Gay, and Sugg played for the Post 87 team that was crowned 2014 North Carolina American Legion Area 3 champions. Post 87 reclaimed the title in 2016 with a team that featured Edwards and Brandenburg.