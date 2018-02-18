HiToms Hire Play-by-Play Voice for 2018 Season

HIGH POINT/THOMASVILLE, N.C.— The High Point-Thomasville HiToms are excited to announce the hiring of John Thomas as their play-by-play broadcaster and media relations director for the 2018 season. Thomas will be the play-by-play voice of HiTom and select Post 87 HiTom games throughout the season, including the North Carolina American Legion State Baseball Tournament, to be held at Finch Field from July 26-30, 2018.

Thomas will also serve as the primary media relations contact for the organization.

“I’m excited to get started and become a part of the HiTom family,” Thomas said. “This organization is made up of a group of people who deeply love the HiToms and the game of baseball, and I can’t wait to be a part of that and the community surrounding it.”

In addition to his new role with the HiToms, Thomas is also a studio host at IMG College in Winston-Salem, N.C., for Kent State football and men’s basketball broadcasts, as well as West Virginia women’s basketball broadcasts. Thomas graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in May 2017, where he worked as a broadcasting intern for UNC women’s basketball radio broadcasts, along with numerous other student journalism publications. Thomas previously broadcasted Orange County high school baseball for HillsboroughSports.com, based in Hillsborough, N.C.

“We are thrilled to have someone as experienced and talented as John Thomas joining us,” HPT HiToms president Greg Suire said. “With the launch of Coastal Plain League Live Streaming from Finch Field this summer, Thomas’ unique voice and perspective will be an enjoyable experience for all HiToms listeners.”

The three-time Pettit Cup champion HiToms officially open the 2018 season with an exhibition at historic Finch Field against the Kernersville Bulldogs of the Carolina Virginia Collegiate League on Saturday, May 26, at 6:00 p.m.

The HiToms will begin Coastal Plain regular season play May 31 on the road against the Gastonia Grizzlies, the reigning CPL champion.