College Men’s Lacrosse Final – Sewanee 10, Guilford 7

SEWANEE, Tenn. – Hayden Hunt scored four goals in the University of the South’s (Sewanee) 10-7 men’s lacrosse win over Guilford College Saturday in the Quakers’ season opener.

Hunt and Thomas Lynde both scored twice in the first half, which helped the Tigers (1-1) to a 5-2 lead at intermission. Guilford’s Zach Berkowitz started the second-half scoring before Hunt scored twice to cap a 4-0 Sewanee run to close out the third quarter.

Guilford’s George Fuller tallied a natural hat trick in a span of 77 seconds early in the fourth quarter. The rookie’s first college goals rallied the Quakes (0-1) to with 9-6. Teammate Aswan Bland scored shortly thereafter and Guilford go to within 9-7 with 8:13 remaining.

The Quakers won the ensuing draw and had a shot to make it a one-goal game, but a Faller turnover ended one possession and later in the period Sewanee goalie Bryce Womack stopped Berkowitz with 5:42 left in regulation. A minute later the Tigers’ Drew Crain scored his first goal of the season.

Womack finished with 10 saves, seven in the second half. Lynde and teammate Cameron Acuff both scored two goals and an assist to support Hunt’s four goals. Ryan Stubits won 12-of-18 draws and collected eight ground balls, all game-high totals.

Faller’s three scores paced Guilford’s offense. Charlie Kiley added a goal and an assist. Senior goalie Parker Styles made 11 saves and picked up three ground balls. Bland led the Quakers with five pickups.

Coach Tom Carmean’s Quakers visit crosstown-rival Greensboro College Wednesday (2/21) in a 3:00 contest.

Lacrosse Game Summary (Final)

2018 Guilford College Lacrosse

Guilford vs Sewanee (Feb 17, 2018 at Sewanee, Tenn.)

Guilford (0-1) vs. Sewanee (1-1)

Date: Feb 17, 2018

Location: Sewanee, Tenn.

Stadium: Hardee-McGee Field

Attendance:95

Start time:1:00 PM

End time:3:00 PM

Total time:2:00

SCORE BY PERIOD 1 2 3 4 Tot ------------------------------------- Guilford............ 1 1 1 4 - 7 Sewanee............. 3 2 4 1 - 10

Guilford SCORING: GOALS: George Faller 3; Charlie Kiley 1; Aswan Bland 1; Zach Berkowitz 1; Derek Spaulding 1.

ASSISTS: Charlie Kiley 1.

Sewanee SCORING: GOALS: Hayden Hunt 4; Thomas Lynde 2; Cameron Acuff 2; Daniel Burnum 1; Drew Crain 1.

ASSISTS: Cameron Acuff 1; Daniel Burnum 1; Thomas Lynde 1; Will Pratt 1.

Guilford GROUND BALLS: Aswan Bland 5; Matt Bowen 4; Will Forrestal 3; Parker Styles 3; Tony Batchler 2; Bryce Craig 2; George Faller 2; Robby Syrop 2; Devon Winbush 2; Sebastian Camelo 1; Joe Eggleston 1; Charlie Kiley 1; Derek Spaulding 1.

Sewanee GROUND BALLS: Ryan Stubits 8; Thomas Lynde 5; Bryce Womack 3; Daniel Burnum 2; Wil Friedman 2; Grant Gilmore 2; Christian Greer 2; Cal Pearce 2; Cameron Acuff 1; Alex DiNardo 1; Hayden Hunt 1; David Kerrigan 1; Gabe Mendoza 1; Jimmy Parker 1; Jake Pesetsky 1.

Guilford TURNOVERS CAUSED: Parker Styles 2; Tony Batchler 1; Aswan Bland 1; Matt Bowen 1; Will Forrestal 1; Robby Syrop 1; Devon Winbush 1.

Sewanee TURNOVERS CAUSED: Daniel Burnum 3; Cameron Acuff 1; Bayard Anderson 1; Christian Greer 1; David Kerrigan 1; Ian Marr 1; Gabe Mendoza 1; Cal Pearce 1.

SHOTS – Guilford 30; Sewanee 43.

SHOTS ON GOAL – Guilford 17; Sewanee 21.

PENALTIES – Guilford 5/3:30; Sewanee 5/3:30.

MAN-UP OPPORTUNITIES – Guilford 3-4; Sewanee 1-4.

TURNOVERS – Guilford 20; Sewanee 23.

FACEOFFS – Guilford 7-19; Sewanee 12-19.

CLEARS – Guilford 17-25; Sewanee 19-20.

GOALIES – GC: Parker Styles 0-1 (60:00 minutes, 21 shots-11 saves, 10 GA); SEWANEE: Bryce Womack 1-1 (60:00, 17-10, 7).

Start time: 1:00 PM Finish time: 3:00 PM Length of game: 2:00

Officials:. Scorer: Sewanee SID.

A-95 T-2:00

nonconference game