Western Carolina Catamounts have their eye on Southeast Guilford HS Falcons’ Khalid Chaves-Hinds and Jeremiah Dickerson(Class of 2020)

Southeast Guilford 5’10 Khalid Chaves-Hinds guard and Southeast’s Guilford 6’5 Jeremiah Dickerson W/F are now receiving high interest from Western Carolina University.

They recently came to the Southeast vs Southwestern Randolph game on senior night. Coach Larry Hunter loved their aggressiveness from these two players and their high motor and effort they gave.

He would like to see more from these two and come and take visit up to Western Carolina this summer. These two are only sophomores 2020, more to come from these two players .