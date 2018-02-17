Updated Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Page Basketball:Game goes into OT in Metro Championship Contest with J. King at 26 for Pirates and C. Hampton at 29 for Vikings(Pirates Take Title)

PAGE 67, NORTHWEST GUILFORD 62

GAME NOTES:

–Northwest Guilford and Page battled in championship game of the 4-A Metro Conference Tournament. After scoring two victories over the Pirates in the regular season on their way to the regular season title, the Vikings could not hold on to their slim lead at the end of regulation and Page came away with an overtime victory by a 67-62 final score. Both teams look to continue their respective seasons next week in the state playoffs. The Vikings will get a first-round bye as they enter the playoffs as the 1st place team from the Metro Conference. As the 2nd place team from the conference, Page will more than likely have to play on Tuesday evening, but it is projected to be a home game for the Pirates.

— Christian Hampton led the Vikings with 29 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, and 2 blocks. Dean Reiber contributed 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 blocks for Northwest while Tristan Perry finished with 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

–Page was led by J. King with 26 points while A. Angus finished with 15 points for the Pirates.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th OT NORTHWEST GUILFORD 17 16 7 14 8 PAGE 11 15 15 14 13

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 13-12; 7-1

Christian Hampton 29; Dean Reiber 10; Tristan Perry 7; Johnny Pagano 5; Jacob Riddles 4; Noah Allred 4; Thomas Smith 3

PAGE 17-9; 5-3

J. King 26; A. Angus 15; E. Short 9; T. Mc Intyre 6; P. Wright 5; J. Thomas 4; T. Davis 2

Submitted by: Northwest Coaching Staff