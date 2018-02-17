Update on Greensboro College Lacrosse:Men’s Lacrosse Drops Home Opener To Marlins/Women’s Lacrosse Falls to Falcons

Men’s Lacrosse Drops Home Opener To Marlins

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C.-The Greensboro College men’s lacrosse team dropped their 2018 season home opener to the Marlins of Virginia Wesleyan University, 13-8.

The Pride opened up the game on a goal scored by Davis Miller within the first four minutes.

The Marlins then answered back with the equalizer goal eight minutes later, but Michael Sehlhorst put Greensboro back on top to take a 2-1 lead. By the end of the first quarter, the Marlins tacked on two more goals to take a 3-2.

Virginia Wesleyan’s offense kept their pace and scored three more goals before Miller fed Andrew Klementz for the Pride’s third goal of the game.

Less than two minutes later, Greensboro continued to eat away at the deficit.

Spencer Kontoulas found the back of the Marlins’ net off a Kyle Dahlin assist right before senior Ryan Cole came up big with a blocked shot.

With Cole’s blocked shot, the Pride was able to gain possession of the ball and Austin Bane found Victor Mehrtens to cut Virginia Wesleyan’s lead to 6-5.

Virginia Wesleyan put up three more goals before Cole scored Greensboro’s last goal of the first half before going into the break trailing 10-6.

The Marlins offense then ignited in the second half and Greensboro was unable to recover, despite putting up two late goals.

“The guys played hard today and it showed in the stat line,” Head Coach Mike Foderaro said. “Unfortunately, the score didn’t reflect the effort we gave. Patrick Bell, our face-off man, did a great job giving us opportunities by winning the draws.

“I thought the Virginia Wesleyan goalie played a great game and they capitalized when they had opportunities.”

Patrick Bell tallied a game-high 12 ground balls, while Davis Miller had a team-high seven points, a game-high three assists and one goal. Victor Mehrtens also recorded a game-high three caused turnovers for Greensboro.

The Pride will return to Pride Field Wednesday as they host their cross-town rival, Guilford College, at 3 p.m. For more information on Greensboro College men’s lacrosse, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.

Women’s Lacrosse Falls to Falcons

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C.-The Greensboro College women’s lacrosse team fell to the Falcons of Pfeiffer University, 18-6.

The Falcons were first to score, but Murphie Davis answered back with a goal for the Pride less than three minutes later.

Senior Natalie Richey then went on to score Greensboro’s second goal of the game just before Pfeiffer’s offense began to catch fire.

The Falcons tallied 11 unanswered goals, but the Pride refused to give in.

Richey found herself in a free position attempt and took advantage of the opportunity by scoring her second goal of the game. Just 11 seconds later, Kara Whitson tacked on a goal of her own, but the Falcons pulled away once again as they took a 14-4 lead going into the half.

During the second half, Richey put up two more goals for Greensboro, but Pfeiffer’s offense kept up their fast pace and secured the victory.

“Today was a tough game, but again, I felt we came out strong,” Interim Head Coach Jena Miller said. “We built on things from yesterday, which is exactly what I asked them to do.

“Overall it was a great team effort.”

Richey recorded a team-high four goals, while Whitson and Davis tacked on one goal each.

The Pride women return to the field Saturday when they visit the Tornados of Brevard College at 2 p.m. For more information on Greensboro College women’s lacrosse, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.