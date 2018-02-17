Track and Field: HPU Wraps Up Regular Season at UCS Invite

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The High Point University men’s and women’s track and field team finished regular season action Saturday (Feb. 17) at the UCS Invite in Winston-Salem at the JDL FastTrack.

In the women’s high jump, sophomore Charlotte Morrow placed in a tie for seventh after clearing a bar of 1.52m (4-11.75).

Freshman Caroline Baudinet finished 12th in the women’s mile in a time of 4:53.58, a personal best of almost five seconds.

In the men’s 800 meters, freshman Anthony Sasso placed 12th in 1:58.03, while sophomore Jake Dunn was 15th in 1:58.37. Freshman Brendan McCabe crossed the line 21st in 2:02.32.

Senior James House finished 23rd in the men’s 60 meters in a time of 7.15.

In the men’s mile, freshman Stephen Gray crossed the line 22nd in 4:31.16, while fellow freshman Philip Sherwin was 30th in the 4:47.13. Sophomore TJ Morales was 40th in the men’s 3,000 meters in 9:17.52.

Next up, the Panthers compete at the Big South Indoor Championships Feb. 23-24 in Lynchburg, Va.