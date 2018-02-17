HPU MBB Panthers Host Gardner-Webb Sunday

WHEN: Saturday, February 18, 2018 | 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: High Point, N.C. | Millis Center (1,750)

RECORDS: High Point (12-14, 7-8 Big South) | Gardner-Webb (12-16, 7-8 Big South)

SERIES RECORD: 55th meeting, series tied, 27-27

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team (12-14, 7-8 Big South) hosts Gardner-Webb (12-16, 7-8 Big South) on Sunday (Feb. 18). Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 2 p.m.

Spencer Siegel and Stafford Stephenson will be on the call on for the High Point Panthers Radio Network, with coverage starting at approximately 6:30 p.m.



PAW PRINTS

• Last timeout, the Panthers fell at Presbyterian, 69-62, on Thursday (Feb. 15) in Clinton, S.C. Sophomore Jahaad Proctor led High Point with 20 points, the eighth time this season he has scored 20 or more points.

• The HPU-GWU game is a critical game in the Big South as both teams are tied for sixth in the conference standings with Charleston Southern at 7-8 with three games to go. The sixth seed will earn

a bye in the Big South Tournament, while the seventh and eighth seeds host first-round games.

• Sophomore Jahaad Proctor is leading the Panthers and was sixth in the Big South with 16.8 points per game. Proctor is also leading HPU and is fifth in the Big South with 3.2 assists per game. When he dishes out five or more assists, HPU is 5-0, and when he records four or more, High Point is 10-2. Proctor had four assists against Radford on Feb. 7.

• The Panthers are averaging 83.1 points per game and are shooting 50.3 percent at home, while they are shooting 42.5 percent and average 63.9 points per contest on the road. HPU is 9-3 at home and 3-11 away from the Millis Center.

• Andre Fox has grabbed 29 rebounds in his last four games (7.3 rpg) and every one of them has come at the defensive end. Fox is averaging 4.6 defensive rebounds per game, which ranks sixth in the Big South.

• Conversely, senior Jordan Whitehead has recorded 23 rebounds in the last four contests (5.8 rpg), including 16 at the offensive end of the floor. Whitehead is fifth in the conference, averaging 2.2 offensive rebounds per game.

• Andre Fox hit one 3-pointer against Winthrop on Feb. 10 and has 108 for his career, ninth-most all-time at HPU. Next up on the chart is Zione White, who made 128 career 3-point field goals from 2003-05. With his next attempt, Fox will move into the top-10 in career 3-pointers attempted at HPU (has 283 currently).

• Andre Fox is working his way towards becoming the 33rd HPU player and the 10 HPU Division I player to score 1,000 career points. With 20 points against Winthrop, Fox is 21 shy of 1,000 with 979 career points.

HISTORY vs. GARDNER-WEBB

This will be the 55th meeting between the two schools with the series tied, 27-27. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have won the past three meetings, including the first game this season. Gardner-Webb was victorious, 62-45, on Jan. 9 in Boiling Springs. Brandonn Kamga and Jahaad Proctor had 11 and 10 points, respectively.

A LOOK AT THE RUNNIN’ BULLDOGS (12-16, 7-8 BIG SOUTH)

Gardner-Webb come into the game on a three-game slide after falling 90-71 to Winthrop on Thursday (Feb. 15) in Boiling Springs. David Efianayi leads the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 17.5 points per game, third in the Big South, while Liam O’Reilly is second on the team with 14.4 points per contest. O’Reilly is also averging 3.5 assists per game, which is third in the conference.

HISTORY vs. IN-STATE OPPONENTS

High Point has complied a 334-279 (.545) record all-time against Division I programs hailing from the Tar Heel State. HPU’s most common opponents are Elon (86-76, .531), Appalachian State (60-36, .625) and Western Carolina (41-23, .641). The majority of those meetings came during the NAIA era. High Point is 83-78 (.516) against Big South programs from North Carolina and 251-201 (.555) against the rest of the state’s Div. I teams. HPU is 3-4 against Division I schools from North Carolina this season. The Panthers defeated Western Carolina, UNC Asheville and Campbell, and fell to Charlotte, Gardner-Webb, Campbell and UNC Asheville.

NEXT UP

The Panthers host Longwood in the final home regular season game of the season on Thursday (Feb. 22). Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 7 p.m.