High School Basketball Top Scorers Girls and Boys from the Friday night games/HS Hoops Today with both WES and HPCA ready to play
Girls Top Scorers from Friday Night:
25:Faith Price(Southwest Guilford HS)
24:Lauren Carter(Southwest Guilford HS)
20:Destiny McLean(Eastern Guilford HS)
19:Kassie Robakiewicz(Northern Guilford HS)
15:Reagan Kargo(Northwest Guilford HS)
16:Jazmin Harris(Eastern Guilford HS)
11:Bridgette Simmons(Bishop McGuinness)
10:Liz Kitley(Northwest Guilford HS)
10:Emily Elliot(Bishop McGuinness)
Boys Top Scorers from Friday Night:
29:Christian Hampton(Northwest Guilford HS)
26:Jahlen King(Page HS)
25:Andy Pack(Northern Guilford HS)
22:Jaylen Alston((Eastern Guilford HS)
18:Camren Hayes(Smith HS)
17:John Newman(Greensboro Day School)
15:Alex Angus(Page HS)
14:Holden Lewis(Northern Guilford HS)
14:Nic Cheeley(Eastern Guilford HS)
14:Conner Sparrow(East Forsyth HS)
13:Jacob Crutchfield(Smith HS)
13:Isaiah Bigelow(Smith HS0
12:Noah Dunn(Greensboro Day School)
*****Christian Hampton(NWG) with 16 rebounds on Friday night…..*****
HS Hoops today/NCISAA Tournament:
#6 High Point Point Christian Academy boys(13-13) at #3 Christ School(21-12) 1pm(3-A)
#8 Charlotte Country Day boys(19-13) at #1 Wesleyan Christian Academy(25-5) 8pm(3-A)
#8 Hickory Grove girls(20-9) at #1 Wesleyan Christian Academy(24-5) 6:30pm(3-A)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.