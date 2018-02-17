Greensboro College Women’s Lacrosse Falls In Season Opener

Women’s Lacrosse Falls In Season Opener

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s lacrosse team dropped their 2018 season opener to the Marlins of Virginia Wesleyan College Friday, 18-7.

The Marlins took a one-goal lead midway through the first half before Kara Whitson was able to tally the equalizer just two minutes later.

Following the Greensboro goal, VWC quickly regained the lead, but Madison Blashaw tied the game once again for the Pride with 13:01 showing on the clock.

The Marlins then struck for two straight goals to jump out to a 4-1 lead before Laine Walston pulled Greensboro to within 4-3 with just over six minutes on the clock.

However, Virginia Wesleyan scored the half’s final two goals to take a three-goal lead into the break.

Just 1:30 into the second half, Natalie Richey got the Pride within two goals before Peyton Joyce found the back of the net just two minutes later to pull Greensboro to within 6-5.

After Greensboro’s goal to pull within one, the Marlins were able to pull away for the victory after outscoring the Pride 12-2 over the final 25 minutes.

“We came out ready to play in the first half, but we couldn’t quite keep the momentum through the entire game,” Interim Head Coach Jena Miller said. “We had a lot of positives so we can’t get down on ourselves. We have to build off this game.

“With a game tomorrow, we have to shake this game off and get ourselves ready for Pfeiffer.”

Stephanie Carr made 11 saves in the loss. Joyce recorded a team-high seven groundballs, while Joyce and Richey possessed eight draw controls.

The Pride women will return to Pride Field at 12 p.m. Saturday when they host the Falcons of Pfeiffer. For more information on Greensboro College women’s lacrosse, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.