Greensboro College Women’s Basketball Punches Spot Into USA South Semifinals

Women’s Basketball Punches Spot Into USA South Semifinals

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The No.1- East Seed Greensboro College advanced to the USA South Athletic Conference semifinals with a 70-54 victory over No.4 – East N.C. Wesleyan College Saturday.

The Pride host the tournament’s final two rounds next Saturday and Sunday by virtue of winning the East Division Regular Season Championship.

Greensboro was able to establish a 10-4 lead midway through the opening period after Katie Lewis hit a runner of in the middle of the lane off an assist from Laprecious England.

Following a Bishops basket to pull within four, the Pride scored four straight points to extend their lead out to 14-6 before taking a seven-point lead into the second period.

Over the first two minutes of the second segment, Greensboro mounted an 8-2 run to establish a 23-10 lead. During the run, Shaniah Haynes and Lewis combined for all eight points, while going four-of-four shooting from the field.

Greensboro would then maintain their double-digit lead for the majority of the remaining six minutes of the half before going into the break with a 36-25 advantage.

In the third period, Greensboro was able to outscore the Bishops 14-13 to extend their advantage to 11 points before going on to take their largest lead of the game at 65-42 with 4:19 to play, following back-to-back three-pointers by Kylee Barry.

Greensboro did not look back over the final four minutes as they punched their spot into the semifinals with the 16-point victory.

“Today was one of our most complete games of the season,” Head Coach Randy Tuggle said. “Our girls played really good and really hard for the majority of the game and that was the difference maker for us.

“I am really happy for them and we are looking forward to continuing our run through the conference tournament.”

Haynes finished with a game-high 15 points, while Lauren Jenkins (14), Rashieka Gregory (12) and Lewis (10) also finished in double figures.

The Pride women will host No.2 -West Seeded Lions of Piedmont College at 1 p.m. Saturday, while No.2 – East Seeded Ferrum College will take on No. 1 – West Seeded Berea College in the second semifinal. For more information on Greensboro College women’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.