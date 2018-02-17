Greensboro College Pride Men Clinch Tournament Birth With Senior Day Victory

Pride Men Clinch Tournament Birth With Senior Day Victory

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s basketball team defeated the Pacers of William Peace University on Senior Day Saturday, 88-84, securing a spot in the upcoming USA South Athletic Conference Tournament.

Senior Joseph Gatling got the scoring started with a long three-pointer before the Pride took a 6-2 lead on an old-fashion three-point play by Cornelius Johnson.

However, the Pacers were able to come back to take an 18-13 lead before the Pride battled back to tie the game at 24 with 5:59 to play in the half, following another Gatling three-pointer.

Gatling then gave Greensboro the lead back briefly with is 14th point of the ball game before William Peace outscored the Pride 19-10 over the half’s final five minutes to take a 36-43 lead into halftime.

The Pacers were then able to extend their margin to eight points over the five seven minutes of the second period, but the Pride came roaring back with a 17-2 run of their own to pull out to a 73-65 lead with 4:19 remaining. Gatling once again sparked the run with eight points, while Johnson, Carmoni Marks and Corey Burnette combined for nine points.

Down the stretch, Greensboro was able to hold off the Pacers for the victory after converting on 11 of their 14 chances from the free-throw line.

“It was a great game by our kids today as the fought hard and grinded till the end,” Head Coach Bryan Galuski said. “I thought we were tremendous down the stretch on the defensive side of the floor, while doing a great job of sharing the basketball on the offensive side.

“It is now a new year as we head into the conference tournament and I told our kids that. We have to come in and practice, prepare and focus even more now if we want to make a run through the tournament.”

Johnson led the way for the Greensboro with a career and game-high 33 points, while also pulling down a team-leading eight rebounds. Gatling chipped in 24 points and Marks added 13.

The Pride men will now take on the No.1 – East Seed N.C. Wesleyan in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Tuesday. The game time has yet to be announced. For more information on Greensboro College men’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.