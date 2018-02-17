Game Report on TW Andrews’ Girls Winning the PAC 7 2-A Conference Tournament:(13-0) in PAC 7 play

Posted by Press Release on February 17, 2018 at 12:35 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

T. Wingate Andrews 48, Jordan Matthews 36

The T.W Andrews Women’s Basketball Team defeated Jordan Matthews in the Piedmont Athletic Conference 7 – 2A Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship Final! The Lady Red Raiders Overall Record 17-6 and 13-0 in PAC7- 2A Conference play.

Scoring Summary 

TWA   Q1: 7 Q2: 22 Q3: 30 Q4: 48 Final 48
J-M   Q1: 7 Q2: 21 Q3: 33 Q4: 36 Final 36

Courtesy of T. Wingate Andrews AD Derek Anderson

