Game Report on Page-Northwest Guilford Boys Basketball:Pirates lay claim to Metro 4-A Title with OT win over NWG(Jahlen King with 26, Alex Angus with 15, Elijah Short with 12 points for Pirates/Christian Hampton with 29 points to lead NWG in one heck of a game)
Page 67, Northwest Guilford 62
Page Q1:11 Q2:26 Q3: 41 Q4: 54 OT: 67 NW Q1: 17 Q2: 33 Q3: 40 Q4: 54 OT: 62
Page
Elijah Short – 12
Parris Wright – 5
Trent McIntyre -6
Jahlen King – 26
Alex Angus – 15
Jamarii Thomas -4
Terrell Davis – 2
Northwest
Johnny Pagano – 5
Tristan Perry – 7
Thomas Smith – 3
Christian Hampton – 29
Jacob Riddles – 4
Noah Allred – 4
Dean Reiber – 10
Courtesy of Matthew Harder
Varsity Men’s Basketball Coach
Page High School
