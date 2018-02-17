Game Report on Community Baptist (Reidsville, NC) vs. Thales Academy (Rolesville, NC) Girls Varsity Basketball in the State Tournament at ORMA
*****Hannah Light(17 pts.) and Kaylee Shaffner(15 pts.) help send Conquerors to Tennessee*****
The CBS/Community Baptist School Lady Conquerors defeat Thales Academy for Third Place in State Tournament Saturday 55-33.
Hannah Light had 17 points, 5 steals and 4 assists. for CBS and Kaylee Shaffner added 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.
CBS will next be in action on February 28th at the NACA (National Association of Christian Athletes) National Tournament in Dayton, TN
+++++Courtesy of our CBS correspondent Bill McKinney+++++
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.