Game Report on Community Baptist (Reidsville, NC) vs. Thales Academy (Rolesville, NC) Girls Varsity Basketball in the State Tournament at ORMA

*****Hannah Light(17 pts.) and Kaylee Shaffner(15 pts.) help send Conquerors to Tennessee*****

The CBS/Community Baptist School Lady Conquerors defeat Thales Academy for Third Place in State Tournament Saturday 55-33.

Hannah Light had 17 points, 5 steals and 4 assists. for CBS and Kaylee Shaffner added 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

CBS will next be in action on February 28th at the NACA (National Association of Christian Athletes) National Tournament in Dayton, TN

+++++Courtesy of our CBS correspondent Bill McKinney+++++