Elon’s Barthelmes Sets New Personal-Record at UCS Invite

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A new personal-best mark for sophomore Skylar Barthelmes in the indoor shot was among the first day notes for the Elon University women’s track and field team at the UCS Invitational on Friday evening, Feb. 16, inside the JDL Fast Track Complex.

RESULTS

Barthelmes had a heave of 44′ 0.75″ (13.43m) in the shot put for the Phoenix, finishing fourth overall and behind teammate Bryanna Hames, who garnered a top-three finish with her throw of 46′ 1.50″ (14.06m). The Dartmouth, Mass., native broke into the program’s top-five performance list with the new personal-record. Charlotte Bradsher rounded out the Phoenix performers in the event with her toss of 35′ 0.50″ (10.68m).

The Phoenix also had members of its distance team race in the 5,000-meters on the opening day of the meet. Rachael Wesolowski was fifth overall with her time of 18:36.96 for the Phoenix while Sami King ran a 18:53.25 to also finish in the top-10.

The second and final day of the UCS Invite is scheduled to kickoff at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, Feb. 17.