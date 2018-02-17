Carolina Athletic Association Schools of Choice(CAASC) Basketball Championships Today/Saturday in Bonner Gym on the Oak Ridge Military Academy campus

Games Today/Saturday in the Carolina Athletic Association Schools of Choice(CAASC) Basketball Championships in the Bonner Gym on the Oak Ridge Military Academy campus……

9am:Clover Garden(22-0) vs. Uwharrie Charter(Middle School Girls)

10:30am:Mount Zion vs. Uwharrie Charter(Middle School Boys)

Noon:Community Baptist School vs. Phales Academy(Rolesville) in the DI Girls Varsity 3rd Place Game

1:30pm: Clover Garden vs. Mount Zion Christian Maroon Team(Boys DI 3rd Place Game)….Clover Garden with 6’9 soph Elijah Poteet, Class of 2020 among Top 20 sophs in the USA….

3pm: Mount Zion vs. Winston-Salem Christian(Girls DI Championship Game/Mount Zion defending State Champs)…..

4:30pm: New Life Christian Academy(Fayetteville) vs. Winston-Salem Christian(Boys DI Title Game)

6pm: Piedmont Classical School vs. Mount Zion Christian(Boys Elite Championship Game)

Looking to be 6-9 potential DI College players on the floor for this Elite PCS vs. Mount Zion boys game……

Courtesy of Fred Staton with the CAASC….