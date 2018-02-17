Carolina Athletic Association Schools of Choice(CAASC) Basketball Championships Today/Saturday in Bonner Gym on the Oak Ridge Military Academy campus
Games Today/Saturday in the Carolina Athletic Association Schools of Choice(CAASC) Basketball Championships in the Bonner Gym on the Oak Ridge Military Academy campus……
9am:Clover Garden(22-0) vs. Uwharrie Charter(Middle School Girls)
10:30am:Mount Zion vs. Uwharrie Charter(Middle School Boys)
Noon:Community Baptist School vs. Phales Academy(Rolesville) in the DI Girls Varsity 3rd Place Game
1:30pm: Clover Garden vs. Mount Zion Christian Maroon Team(Boys DI 3rd Place Game)….Clover Garden with 6’9 soph Elijah Poteet, Class of 2020 among Top 20 sophs in the USA….
3pm: Mount Zion vs. Winston-Salem Christian(Girls DI Championship Game/Mount Zion defending State Champs)…..
4:30pm: New Life Christian Academy(Fayetteville) vs. Winston-Salem Christian(Boys DI Title Game)
6pm: Piedmont Classical School vs. Mount Zion Christian(Boys Elite Championship Game)
Looking to be 6-9 potential DI College players on the floor for this Elite PCS vs. Mount Zion boys game……
Courtesy of Fred Staton with the CAASC….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.