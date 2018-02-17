2018 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Championship Results
2018 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Championship – Championship Finals
Greensboro Coliseum
February 17, 2018
106 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Kobe Early (Cary, 39-0) won by decision over Kaiden Fisher (Lake Norman, 24-8) Dec 7-4
113 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Will Edmiston (Lake Norman, 45-3) won by decision over Kaleb Queen (South Caldwell, 45-5) Dec 3-1
120 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Isaac Toe (High Point Central, 48-3) won by decision over Kaleb Williams (Apex, 33-2) Dec 11-6
126 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Jaxon Maroney (Holly Springs, 24-0) won by decision over Toney McGee (McDowell, 56-1) Dec 2-1
132 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Tyler Gregor (Hickory Ridge, 42-0) won by decision over Joshua Lehr (Holly Springs, 28-1) Dec 9-7
138 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Isaac Byers (Mooresville, 46-4) won by decision over Nic Valdespino (Broughton, 44-5) Dec 1-0
145 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Silas Shaw (Mooresville, 42-2) won by decision over Nash Philbeck (Broughton, 45-2) Dec 8-5
152 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Daniel Peede (Pine Forest, 45-1) won by decision over Daniel Duffy (Myers Park, 31-6) Dec 5-1
160 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Alec Sampson (Hoggard, 31-0) won by decision over Christian Hite (Broughton, 43-3) Dec 7-3
170 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Chris Garrison (Northwest Guilford, 44-1) won by decision over Josh Gilliam (Mallard Creek, 49-5) Dec 10-3
182 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Nathan Dugan (Lake Norman, 46-2) won by decision over Luke Roberson (Jack Britt, 32-4) Dec 16-14
195 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Eric Hudson (West Mecklenburg, 41-1) won by decision over Erick Martinez (Jack Britt, 28-10) Dec 13-12
220 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Jalen Brooks (Cardinal Gibbons, 36-0) won by decision over John Jimenez (Mooresville, 41-6) Dec 5-0
285 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Brandon Williams (Ragsdale, 42-6) won in sudden victory – 1 over Dalton Haywood (Hickory Ridge, 37-5) SV-1 4-2
